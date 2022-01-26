WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 216 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 23,952. There are 38 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of six from Tuesday. There have been 165 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County reported 224 new cases, for a total of 22,363. Twenty-four people are hospitalized, a decrease of six from Tuesday. The county has experienced 151 deaths.
Lewis County reported 59 cases, bringing its total to 6,138. Four people are in the hospital, the same as Tuesday. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
