WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 51 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 42 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 28,216. There are six people hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as Wednesday. There have been 181 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
Jefferson County reported eight cases, for a total of 24,879. Hospitalizations went down two patients from Wednesday, to five. The county has experienced 160 deaths.
Lewis County reported one case, bringing its total to 6,691. Two people are hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday. There have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.