WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 648 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 321 new positive cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 16,385. There are 23 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of three from Tuesday. The county has experienced 146 COVID-19-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 234 new cases, for a total of 18,590. Sixteen people are in the hospital, two fewer than Tuesday. The county has had 159 residents die due to the virus.
Lewis County reported 93 cases, for a total of 4,778. Eleven people are hospitalized, up one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 40 deaths.
