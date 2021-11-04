WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday and Jefferson County reported three new deaths due to the virus.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring the total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 135, while the deaths in Jefferson County bring its total to 113.
Jefferson County also reported 70 new virus cases, bringing its total to 11,102. There are 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down three from Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 64 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 12,874. There are 31 people in the hospital, three fewer than Wednesday.
There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lewis County, bringing its total to 3,367. Seven people are hospitalized, two more than Wednesday. The county has experienced 35 deaths.
