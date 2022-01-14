WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 753 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 327 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 19,786. There are 27 people hospitalized due to the virus, down two patients from Thursday. The county has experienced 147 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County reported 339 new cases, for a total of 21,348. Twenty-four people are hospitalized, up five patients from Thursday. The county has confirmed 162 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 87 cases, bringing its total to 5,568. Ten people are in the hospital, up one from Thursday. The county has experienced 41 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.