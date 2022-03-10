WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 77 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 50 new cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 27,874. There are five people in the hospital with COVID-19, the same as Wednesday. There have been 170 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
Jefferson County reported 21 cases, for a total of 24,751. Three people are hospitalized, four fewer than Wednesday. The county has experienced 160 deaths.
Lewis County reported six cases, bringing its total to 6,676. Six people are in the hospital, unchanged from Wednesday. There have been 48 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
