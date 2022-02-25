WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 27,287. There are five people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of one patient from Thursday. There have been 176 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 24,516. Hospitalizations increased by one from Thursday, to five patients. The county has experienced 156 deaths.
Lewis County reported four cases, for a total of 6,630. Six people are hospitalized, an increase of one patient from Thursday. The county has confirmed 47 deaths.
