WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 55 new virus cases. There are 11 people with the virus in hospitals, an increase of five patients from Thursday. There have been 183 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 25 cases, with hospitalizations decreasing by two from Thursday, to four patients. The county has experienced 162 deaths.
Lewis County reported seven cases. There is currently no one hospitalized, whereas one person had been in the hospital Thursday. The county has reported 51 virus-related deaths.
