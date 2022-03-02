WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 62 new cases of the virus, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 27,537. There are 11 people hospitalized with the virus, one more than Tuesday. There have been 176 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 26 new cases, for a total of 24,612. Four people are hospitalized, an increase of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 159 deaths.
Lewis County reported three cases, bringing its total to 6,651. Four people are in the hospital, the same as Tuesday. There have been 48 deaths attributed to the virus.
