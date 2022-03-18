WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 49 new cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 28,265. There are five people hospitalized with COVID-19, down one from Thursday. There have been 181 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
Jefferson County reported 42 cases, for a total of 24,921. Hospitalizations went up four patients from Thursday, to nine. The county has experienced 160 deaths.
Lewis County reported two cases, bringing its total to 6,693. Two people are hospitalized, the same as Thursday. There have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.