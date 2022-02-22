WATERTOWN — Two new COVID-19 deaths in St. Lawrence County and one new death in Lewis County were reported Tuesday.
The deaths reflect those reported since Friday, as neither of the counties, along with Jefferson County, reported COVID-19 information over the weekend or on the Presidents Day holiday.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring the county’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 175. The county also reported 190 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 27,112. There are 16 people hospitalized with the virus, one less than Friday.
The death in Lewis County brings its total number of deaths to 47. The county reported 18 new cases since Friday, bringing its total to 6,614. Three people are in the hospital, unchanged from Friday.
Jefferson County reported 83 cases, for a total of 24,437. Hospitalizations decreased by five from Friday, to eight patients. The county has experienced 155 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.