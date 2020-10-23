The tri-county region confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases Friday, propelling the area’s recent spike in cases over the last few days even higher.
Lewis County again saw the most confirmed cases Friday — adding 17 new COVID-19 cases — for a new total of 102 confirmed cases in the county since March.
Seventy-one of those confirmed cases have since recovered, and one person is hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 31 known active cases. A total of 398 people remain in quarantine.
The county has performed 12,188 tests on 7,205 individuals as of Friday. Of those tests, 12,044 of those were returned negative. There are 42 results still pending.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning earlier this week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Lowville, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 23 known cases associated with the cluster.
In Jefferson County, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 310.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by one to 284. There are 25 people in mandatory isolation and no one is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 25 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 25,928, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 25,618 results have been returned negative.
There are 338 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 131 people in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County saw the least amount of COVID-related activity Friday with three new confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 373.
A total of 342 people have been released from isolation, resulting in 27 known active cases in the county.
No one is hospitalized with the disease and four people have died from the disease in the county.
According to the state Department of Health, a total of 79,951 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county as of Wednesday. The DOH has not updated its testing data for the county since Wednesday.
