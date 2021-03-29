WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported over the weekend in the tri-county area as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 95 across the region.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
The three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 205.
Jefferson County added 36 COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,977.
No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate increased to 2.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 52, for a new total of 5,779.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 16 to 114. Hospitalizations remained at two patients, unchanged from Friday.
There are 73 people in precautionary quarantine, and 229 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 82 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 32 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 6,604. No deaths were reported.
Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
There are currently 87 known active cases in the county, a decrease of four from Friday, and a total of 6,423 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 263,337 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 94 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 27 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 1,973. No deaths were reported.
A total of 71 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of seven from Friday — one of whom is hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
A total of 1,873 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of 20 since Friday, resulting in 71 known active cases in the county. There are 221 people in quarantine.
Twenty-nine deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data comes from local county health departments.
