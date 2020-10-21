WATERTOWN — In just a few days, the tri-county region has experienced a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with dozens more in less than a week. On Tuesday alone, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties all confirmed five more cases each. On Wednesday, Jefferson County reported another five cases, and Lewis County confirmed two more. St. Lawrence County saw no increase in cases Wednesday.
None of the new cases that have sprung up in the three-county region seem to be a result of a single cluster, or microcluster, and are instead spread across various towns within the counties.
The tri-county area is not alone. New York state has been experiencing a recent rise in confirmed COVID cases, increasing the state’s positivity rate. To avoid the area having to shut down again, tri-county officials, as well as public health offices, are asking residents to avoid complacency and to continue to adhere to safety guidance — wear your masks and maintain social distancing.
The new cases in Jefferson County have been spread out, county Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said, so the county has been consistently and constantly reminding people of the measures they’re being asked to cooperate with.
He noted a lot of Jefferson County’s confirmed cases tie back to some sort of gathering.
“We’re managing this virus now on a microcluster situation. We’re not there yet, but we don’t want to get there because there’s a lot of cause and effect if we do get there — size of gatherings are altered, schools close and things like that — so we want to avoid reaching that status,” he said. “This is not a time for complacency. ... We’ve always taken enforcement seriously, and our first goal of enforcement is cooperation and compliance, we’re not looking to be punitive, but the measures are there if we need to be.”
Jefferson County Public Health Planner Stephen A. Jennings echoed Mr. Gray’s sentiments on complacency, stating residents must remain vigilant to combat the virus by actively practicing prevention measures including masking, social distancing and disinfecting.
“By doing these very simple measures, we can continue to function safely and as fully as possible at this time,” he said. “There is still no treatment for COVID-19, and though very promising, at this moment, we still have no vaccine for COVID-19. All we have, and what has proven extremely effective, is the prevention strategies we all can take to function safely every day.”
Mr. Jennings also noted the county is doing well with testing, which has helped to control and suppress the disease in Jefferson County.
In response to the recent uptick in Lewis County cases, as well as a recent potential exposure risk at a large religious gathering, Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche and other officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Mr. Piche said Lewis County has done well with the pandemic so far due, in part, to certain structural advantages like low population density, low reliance on public transportation and a low number of congregate living scenarios like colleges. Even so, he noted structural advantages will not be enough to continue to keep residents safe going into the winter months.
“The fact of the matter is the prevalence of COVID-19 continues to expand throughout the United States,” he said. “We are going to be at risk when we do not do certain, very simple things. If we gather in any setting, without masks, we’re going to be putting the community at risk.”
Following the announcement from Lewis County Public Health that a large religious gathering may have exposed residents to the virus, Public Health Director Ashley Waite said at the news conference that Public Health has 72 contacts associated with the cluster.
“We are prepared to do the contact tracing and the quarantining, as well as the monitoring,” she said. “We rely on our other community partners, other departments within the county to assist us with that, but we have a good core group of individuals that have been trained to help us respond.”
Lewis County has logged eight positive cases of the virus since Monday.
A few hours before Wednesday’s news conference, as the details of the potential exposure became clear, Gerald R. Cayer, CEO of Lewis County Health System, said he made a phone call explaining the situation and within half an hour, there was a commitment of several hundred rapid test kits for the hospital.
“Our risk right now is a combination of COVID fatigue with complacency,” Mr. Cayer said. “Eventually, COVID fatigue plus complacency will equal death in Lewis County. That is not an exaggeration, that is a reality.”
To avoid a future of shutdowns or possible deaths related to the virus, Mr. Piche stressed the importance of making small sacrifices like limiting gathering capacity and wearing a mask to avoid having to later make the larger sacrifices of closing schools and businesses, putting people’s livelihoods at risk.
“If there’s a message, it would be make the small sacrifices so that our whole community doesn’t have to face the consequences of bigger sacrifices,” he said.
Similarly to Jefferson and Lewis counties, St. Lawrence County has experienced increasing numbers, but for the most part they’ve been spread out across different townships and localities.
The county Public Health Department even issued an exposure advisory warning for those who attended a wake service at St. Therese’s and Priory, 68 County Road 55, North Lawrence, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and those who were at a funeral service at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 337 Trippany Road, Massena, on Monday from 10 and 11 a.m. If you attended these services at the times mentioned, you’re at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“Although any increase is cause for concern, this is no more of a concern than it normally would be, given the distribution of these new cases,” said Joseph R. Lightfoot, St. Lawrence County Board of Legislatures chairman. “If they were all one spot and a result of one gathering or something, that would be an issue.”
Mr. Lightfoot said contact tracing has been a work in progress as far as trying to keep up with the numbers and is difficult at best when testing is provided only at the hospitals and healthcare facilities. He said the county would be much better off if it also had some ability to test within localities rather than sending tests out of state or downstate.
In keeping with the other counties in the region, Mr. Lightfoot stressed the importance of adhering to state-mandated safety measures to keep numbers from spiking.
“This virus is nothing to fool with, it’s a very dangerous virus that can be fatal, as evidenced by the numbers that are succumbing to it nationwide,” he said. “If we can just follow those rules that our Public Health Department has put out, we can do a lot to curb this. Yeah, they’re a pain in the neck sometimes, but it’s surely a necessity.”
