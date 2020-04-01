WATERTOWN — The public health services of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are joining with Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies to survey residents regarding COVID-19 impacts.
Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings, surveyors will contact area residents and ask questions about perceptions and impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them.
The survey is paid for by Jefferson Community College and data collected will be used to plan and monitor changes throughout the pandemic.
According to Faith Lustik, health planner for Jefferson County, questions will involve how residents feel the situation is unfolding and behavioral and/or financial changes they’ve experienced, as well as concerns, expectations and experiences so far.
“It’s going to help us understand the effects of what’s going on from a scientific side and help to make decisions going forward,” she said. “All of us are working together to get the information and find a way to respond.”
Calls will be routed through the Center for Community Studies where telephone numbers are randomly generated. People answering the survey will be anonymous to the callers.
Email invitations will be sent to complete the survey online to a randomly selected anonymous sample of available email addresses in the three-county region.
Responding to the survey will help health departments understand the effects on the local community, identify priorities for action, understand key implementation challenges, track progress, and identify gaps.
Results of the survey will be made available to the public through the respective county public health departments.
For information about COVID-19, tri-county residents can visit their respective health department’s website:
Jefferson: www.jcphs.org
Lewis: https://www.lewiscounty.org/departments/public-health/public-health
St. Lawrence: https://www.stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth/
For those with questions regarding the survey, contact Faith Lustik at faithl@co.jefferson.ny.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.