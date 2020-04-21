WATERTOWN — On April 1 and 2 the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County Public Health Departments, partnering with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College, invited adult residents of the three counties to respond to a survey regarding COVID-19 impacts.
The goal of the survey study was to collect primary opinion and behavior data from residents to assist local health departments in better understanding the COVID-19 pandemic effects on the local community, identify priorities for action, understand key implementation challenges, track progress, and identify gaps between needs and services offered. The health departments will use the data to plan and monitor changes throughout the pandemic by completing the survey again periodically throughout the pandemic and tracking changes.
A total of 2,076 tri-county residents responded to the survey.
Four different sampling modalities were used in the mixed-mode design: Calling to a random selection from a list of all available landline telephone numbers for the three-county region, calling to a random selection from a list of all available cellular phone numbers for the three-county region, sending invitiations to take the survey online to a random selection of available email addresses for residents of the three counties, and providing leadership at Fort Drum a link to the survey, who then posted the link on several Fort Drum sponsored and related websites.
Highlights of the survey results include:
— 54.5 percent of residents felt more isolated and lonely than usual and 64 percent felt more anxiety and nervousness than usual. The younger the person, the more likely they were to report these feelings.
— 71 percent reported they were very or somewhat concerned that they or a loved one would get COVID-19. 79 percent were concerned that local healthcare workers would contract COVID-19 and be unable to work.
— 59 percent had very serious or somewhat serious concerns that not enough testing was being done locally.
— 24 percent had visited with friends inside their friend’s home or their own home at least once in the week prior to taking the survey. The younger the person, the more likely they reported doing this.
— 33 percent reported a loss of income from a job or business.Among those people still employed, 47 percent had very serious or somewhat serious concerns with losing income.
— 59.5 percent reported concern that the U.S. would not go far enough in limiting the movement and activities of Americans. Residents reported overall trust in the U.S. leadership, New York state government and the local health department. 66 percent reported satisfaction with the local health department, with 9.8 percent ‘unsure.’
When asked the open ended question, “please describe what you feel is the single most important thing that north country Public Health departments and/or economic development leaders could do to help you”, the top two responses that the majority of the respondents answered with were: 1. Communicate more or better and 2. Enforce social distancing and restrictions.
The completed survey results and methodology used are available on the local health department websites. The health departments will use this data to understand the effects on the local communities, identify priorities for action, understand key implementation challenges, track progress, and identify gaps.
(2) comments
Meanwhile, the Onion is having a bit of trouble finding producing satire that is not just simply factual reporting:
"WASHINGTON—Pushing back against what they viewed as tyrannical measures, protesters across the country took to the streets Tuesday to hold demonstrations demanding that states reopen, notice a spike in coronavirus cases, and then infuriate protesters by once again locking down.
“We urge these governors to immediately loosen restrictions on large gatherings, witness an influx of cases, and p___ us off further by once more putting in place restrictions,” said protester Alison Driscoll, telling reporters that it was her right as an American to participate in the economy, see cases of the disease skyrocket, lose family members, and be forced back inside again.
“This country was founded on the ideals of liberty, and that means letting citizens make their own choices until the spread has reached such a level that there’s no choice but to anger us further by taking even more extreme distancing measures.” Driscoll noted that she and her fellow protestors planned to continue this cycle of protesting until things resolved themselves one way or another. "
https://www.theonion.com/protesters-demand-states-reopen-notice-spike-in-corona-1842984147?utm_source=TheOnion_Daily_RSS&utm_medium=email
Weasel Survey, to make the health care workers seem a bit more relevant...........note, the questions had very little to do with health care, because, they have an agenda, to support a close down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.