WATERTOWN — North country hospitals are bracing for an uptick in COVID-19 patients as the state begins monitoring hospital capacity more closely, but data shows there is capacity to handle many more patients than are being treated now.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would release weekly statistics on facility-specific total capacity and average occupancy at hospitals. The first set of data released Monday covering the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, showed there were an average of 266 beds being used of the 518 beds total, or 51%, in the nine hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
As of Tuesday, 30 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. All other patients counted by the state are hospitalized for non-COVID-19 treatment, according to county health departments.
The nine hospitals include Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, Massena Hospital, Clifton-Fine Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, River Hospital in Alexandria Bay and Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville.
On Tuesday, there were seven patients hospitalized in Jefferson County, 11 in Lewis County and 12 in St. Lawrence County for COVID-19.
“For some people it might feel like a flu-like illness or it might feel like a cold. However, what might feel like a cold for you results in hospitalization for many people,” St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams said at the county Board of Legislators meeting Monday night, encouraging continued caution and awareness of the disease’s danger. “... in this community, we’ve had well over 100 people who have been hospitalized.”
Some of those people, he added, have been hospitalized for about a month.
Samaritan had the largest percentage of beds occupied over that period with an average 96.4 beds of 137.7 total, or 70%, occupied last week. Massena Hospital had the lowest occupancy at 27% with Carthage and River hospitals also below 35% occupied. All the other facilities were between 40% and 60% total occupancy.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday new criteria, based on hospital capacity, to determine whether a region would immediately enter the red zone phase of the microcluster restrictions. Based on the average weekly hospitalization data, if any region’s hospital systems show an occupancy projected to exceed 90% within three weeks, it will automatically enter the red zone. Based on a news release from the governor’s office Monday, the north country region is currently at 54% hospital capacity.
Officials designate yellow, orange or red microcluster focus zones, or hot spots, based on a number of factors in one geographical area, including virus positivity rates, hospitalizations, virus death rate and population density. Microclusters are no longer designated solely at the zip code level, as officials are now also taking into account these factors regionally.
Under red zone restrictions, school buildings are closed indefinitely, all gatherings are prohibited, nonessential businesses are closed, dining is limited to takeout and delivery, and houses of worship are capped at 25% maximum capacity, or 10 people.
The governor’s office also advised that if a region’s hospitalization rate does not improve this week, then restaurants outside New York City will be limited to 25% capacity for indoor dining.
Spokespersons for Claxton-Hepburn, Clifton-Fine, Carthage, Samaritan, and the Lewis County General Hospital all said that hospital capacities have remained relatively steady over the last week since the Health and Human Services data was last updated. The other hospitals did not respond to request for comment Tuesday, or otherwise indicate an increase.
The data provided by HHS details the capacity of the area’s intensive care units, which are being tracked by the state, but don’t have any incorporation into microcluster restrictions at this point. Only four of the nine hospitals, Claxton-Hepburn, Canton-Potsdam, Samaritan and Lewis County General Hospital, have ICUs. Together they have 38 staffed ICU beds available, an average of between 15 and 19 of which were occupied last week, or roughly 40%.
While the data set from HHS is likely the most precise public data released on hospital capacity to date, there are some notable flaws.
In order to anonymize the data, any figure on average hospitalizations below four is redacted. In the data released Monday, the average beds occupied at Lewis County General’s ICU was redacted, likely for that reason. The data also does not take into account surge plans — an expansion of existing hospital beds — in many of the facilities.
Under those procedures, many of the hospitals indicated they could expand capacity by an additional 25% to 50% if necessary.
