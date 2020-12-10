WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties each logged another coronavirus-related death Thursday, bringing the tri-county’s COVID death toll to 32. Jefferson County’s new death is its sixth, while Lewis County’s is its fifth since the beginning of the pandemic.
Jefferson County logged its first virus-related death July 30, while Lewis County reported its first Nov. 16. St. Lawrence County has logged a total of 21 virus fatalities, five of which were logged just this week.
The tri-county region also logged a total of 116 new COVID cases Thursday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 65.
St. Lawrence County logged 65 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,335.
There are currently 360 known active cases in the county, with Oswegatchie logging the most reported cases — 216 — and Ogdensburg coming in at a close second — 156.
A total of 954 individuals have recovered from the disease, an increase of 37 from Wednesday, and have been released from isolation. Fourteen people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease, an increase of three from Wednesday.
To date, 126,955 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health. The testing data does not reflect a change since Wednesday.
Jefferson County added an additional 34 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,175.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 51 and now stands at 904. There are 257 people in mandatory isolation and eight people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 264 known active cases in the county.
There are 464 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,225 people in mandatory quarantine.
Lewis County logged 17 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 460.
A total of 117 individuals are currently in isolation, nine of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Wednesday.
A total of 338 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of six from Wednesday, resulting in 117 known active cases in the county. There are 583 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,665 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,197 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
