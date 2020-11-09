WATERTOWN — Over the last three days, the tri-county region added another whopping 71 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total. But the most staggering blow delivered Monday was the confirmation of Franklin County’s first COVID-related death.
An 89-year-old woman, a former Alice Center resident, died Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, officials said Monday.
Hospital representatives reported the death on Monday morning, Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said. It’s the first death reported in the county.
“It’s certainly not a good day,” Ms. Kissane said. “Our condolences to the family and their loved ones and friends — and the community, quite frankly.”
In Jefferson County, 14 new COVID cases were logged Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 395.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus grew by 18 and now stands at 342. There are 49 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 52 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 28,954, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 28,559 results have been returned negative.
There are 454 people in precautionary quarantine and 376 in mandatory isolation.
Also in Jefferson County on Monday, the Watertown City School District received confirmation that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the eleventh positive case for the district.
St. Lawrence County logged 26 new cases over the weekend — Saturday and Sunday — and another 14 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 502.
A total of 423 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the disease, resulting in 74 known active cases in the county. Eleven people in the county are hospitalized with COVID.
Five people have died in the county from the disease.
According to the state Department of Health, 94,856 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Lewis County logged 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. Over the weekend, the county logged five cases Saturday and eight on Sunday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 193.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 71 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 147 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 46 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Seven people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 353 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,522 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,314 results have come back negative and 15 results are still pending.
