WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged an additional 119 COVID-19 cases Saturday, with Jefferson logging the most.
For the first time in five days, no COVID-related deaths were logged in the region Saturday as well.
Jefferson County added 64 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,637.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 23 and now stands at 1,209. There are 394 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Saturday, resulting in 413 known active cases in the county.
There are 468 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,443 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 38,893 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 37,256 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Eight people in the county have died from virus-related complications to date.
St. Lawrence County logged 40 new novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,743.
Twenty people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Friday.
The remaining items monitored, including active cases, isolations and tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update Saturday from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
Lewis County logged 15 new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 585.
A total of 131 individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of two from Friday.
A total of 447 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 15 from Friday, resulting in 131 known active cases in the county. There are 604 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,830 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,245 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Seven virus-related deaths have been logged to date in the county.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
