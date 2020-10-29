The tri-county region added another 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Thursday, with Jefferson County logging the most — five.
Lewis County logged three new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 146. Two of the additional cases are in isolation at home and the third is hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning last week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 57 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 84 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of eight since Wednesday, resulting in 62 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Four people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 814 people are in quarantine.
To date, 13,268 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,115 results have come back negative and seven results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged four new COVID cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 398 confirmed cases.
A total of 357 people have been released from isolation, resulting in 37 known active cases of the disease in the county.
Four people are currently in the hospital fighting the disease, and four people in the county have died from it.
According to the state Department of Health, 86,319 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county as of Wednesday.
In Jefferson County, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 328.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by two to 300. There are 25 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 27 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 26,819, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 26,491 results have been returned negative.
There are 415 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 345 people in mandatory quarantine.
