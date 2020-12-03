WATERTOWN — Across the tri-county region, 142 new COVID-19 cases were logged Thursday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 83.
Thursday’s spike in positive virus cases is the largest the tri-county area has seen thus far since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The region saw 120 positive cases on Monday, which was previously the region’s all-time high.
St. Lawrence County logged 83 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,091.
There are currently 311 known active cases in the county.
A total of 764 individuals have recovered from the disease caused by the virus and have been released from isolation. Eight people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 119,222 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health. This data as not been updated to reflect Thursday’s numbers.
The county reported another five virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the county to 16.
Jefferson County added an additional 38 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 921.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 10 and now stands at 643. There are 266 people in mandatory isolation and seven people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 273 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state and county numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 626 people in precautionary quarantine, 597 of which are domestic travelers and 29 international travelers. A total of 1,292 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged 21 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 377.
Ninety-two individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
A total of 281 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of six from Wednesday, resulting in 92 known active cases in the county. There are 331 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,740 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,355 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.