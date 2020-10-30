The tri-county region added another 15 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Friday, with Jefferson County again logging the most — eight.
Lewis County logged one new case of the novel coronavirus Friday, the lowest in about two weeks, which is when the county’s spike began. This new case brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 147.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning last week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 57 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 92 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Four people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 769 people are in quarantine.
To date, 13,509 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,356 results have come back negative and seven results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 404 confirmed cases.
A total of 361 people have been released from isolation, resulting in 39 known active cases of the disease in the county.
Six people are currently in the hospital fighting the disease, and four people in the county have died from it.
According to the state Department of Health, 86,319 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county so far.
In Jefferson County, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 336.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by five to 305. There are 28 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 30 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 27,053, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 26,717 results have been returned negative.
There are 416 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic travelers) and 362 people in mandatory quarantine.
