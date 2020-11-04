The tri-county region added another 18 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Wednesday, with Jefferson County logging the most — nine.
In Jefferson County, nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 363.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus grew by two to 315. There are 46 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 47 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 28,014, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 27,651 results have been returned negative.
There are 461 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic travelers) and 329 people in mandatory quarantine.
As of Wednesday, there were 52 known active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County and a total confirmed positive caseload of 440. Of those, six were confirmed Wednesday. There are currently six people hospitalized with the virus.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle confirmed the county’s fifth and latest fatality prior to Monday’s county Board of Legislators meeting.
A total of 383 people have been released from isolation, and according to the state Department of Health, 88,813 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday.
Lewis County logged three new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 171.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 67 known cases associated with the cluster — no increase in cluster cases from Tuesday.
A total of 116 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county. Three people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 459 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,018 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,834 results have come back negative and 13 results are still pending.
