The tri-county region added another 21 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Tuesday, with St. Lawrence County again logging the most — 10.
As of Tuesday, there were 50 known active COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County. Of those, 10 were confirmed Tuesday. There are currently eight people hospitalized with the virus.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle confirmed the county’s fifth and latest fatality prior to Monday’s county Board of Legislators meeting where president of the county Board of Health echoed that information.
A total of 379 people have been released from isolation, and according to the state Department of Health, 88,382 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county so far. This number had not yet been updated as of Tuesday afternoon, instead reflecting the total from Monday.
In Jefferson County, four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 354.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by one to 313. There are 39 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 40 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 27,779, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 27,425 results have been returned negative.
There are 441 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic travelers) and 325 people in mandatory quarantine.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 168. Six of Tuesday’s cases are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 67 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 116 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 52 known active cases in the county. Four people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 396 people are in quarantine.
To date, 13,923 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,743 results have come back negative and 12 results are still pending.
