WATERTOWN — On Tuesday, the tri-county region added another 21 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total, with Lewis County logging the most — nine.
Lewis County logged nine new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 202.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 71 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 155 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 47 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Seven people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 293 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,593 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,374 results have come back negative and 17 results are still pending.
In Jefferson County, four new COVID cases were logged Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 399.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus grew by 11 and now stands at 353. There are 43 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 42 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 29,132, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 28,733 results have been returned negative.
There are 436 people in precautionary quarantine and 370 in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged eight new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 510.
A total of 426 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the disease, resulting in 79 known active cases in the county. Ten people in the county are hospitalized with COVID.
Five people have died in the county from the disease.
According to the state Department of Health, 94,856 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday.
