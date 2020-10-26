The tri-county region confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend, with St. Lawrence County reporting the largest increase.
Considering Lewis County’s recent outbreak in confirmed cases, the county sent out updated COVID numbers over the weekend, something county Public Health departments haven’t done in months. On Saturday, Lewis County confirmed 15 new cases, and five more were confirmed Sunday.
Lewis County COVID-19 numbers are showing signs of slowing down as four new COVID cases were confirmed Monday by Public Health. These confirmed virus cases bring the county’s total to 126. The additional cases are in isolation at home.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning last week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Lowville, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 42 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 71 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, resulting in 55 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Two people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 692 people are in quarantine.
To date, 12,495 tests have been performed on 7,453 people since March. A total of 12,360 results have come back negative and nine results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County added 16 new COVID-19 cases to its growing total Monday. These new cases were confirmed over the weekend, from Saturday through Monday. The county’s total number of confirmed cases is now at 389 since March 25.
A total of 347 people have been released from isolation, resulting in 38 known active cases of the disease in the county.
Three people are currently in the hospital fighting the disease, and four people in the county have died from it.
According to the state Department of Health, 82,168 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county as of Monday.
In Jefferson County, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 315.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by nine to 293. There are 20 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 21 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 26,325, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 26,010 results have been returned negative.
There are 376 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 235 people in mandatory quarantine.
Also on Monday, Jefferson Community College in Watertown received confirmation that another student has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the college’s third positive case.
The college is assisting the Jefferson County Public Health Service in their contact tracing efforts to identify any possible exposure risks to other students, faculty or staff. Campus faculty, staff and students are encouraged to answer their phones, should they receive a call from “NYS Contact Tracing” at 518-387-9993.
According to a release from the college, the student is registered for on-campus classes and therefore was tested as part of the college’s surveillance testing plan. Increased cleaning, disinfection and social distancing practices in all offices have been implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.