WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported in the tri-county region Friday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 264.
The tri-county region’s virus-related death toll remains at 119.
Jefferson County added 121 new COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 3,969. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 85, for a new total of 3,323. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County rose by 39 to 570. Hospitalizations also increased, up one from Thursday to 29.
There are 327 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,482 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 47,703 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 43,734 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 33 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 123 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,245. No new deaths were reported.
Thirty-seven people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, no change from Thursday.
There are currently 1,285 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,897 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 169,472 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 63 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged 20 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,384. No deaths were reported.
A total of 212 individuals are currently in isolation, 23 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of five from Thursday.
A total of 1,149 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 22 since Thursday, resulting in 212 known active cases in the county. There are 490 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,054 tests have been performed since March. A total of 23,666 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
To date, 1,385 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Lewis County — a number that hasn’t changed all week.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-now-admits-cannot-change-trajectory-pandemic-claiming-plan-get-covid-control-video/
Thanks Biden..
