WATERTOWN — Over the last two days, the tri-county region added another 45 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total — 28 on Thursday and 17 on Friday.
Jefferson County confirmed 13 new COVID cases Thursday, and another five cases Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 381.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus grew by five Friday and now stands at 324. There are 56 people in mandatory isolation and no one is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 56 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 28,522, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 28,141 results have been returned negative.
There are 437 people in precautionary quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged 11 new cases Thursday, and another 11 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 462.
A total of 399 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the disease, resulting in 58 known active cases in the county. Eight people in the county are hospitalized with COVID.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle confirmed the county’s fifth and latest fatality prior to Monday’s county Board of Legislators meeting.
According to the state Department of Health, 93,431 people have been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Lewis County logged four new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, and one more positive Friday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 176.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 68 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 133 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 43 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Five people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease, and 411 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,160 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,967 results have come back negative and 17 results are still pending.
