WATERTOWN — The tri-county region also logged another 29 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 13.
Jefferson County added an additional 13 cases of the novel coronavirus to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 638.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by eight and now stands at 465. There are 168 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Monday, resulting in 171 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 646 people in precautionary quarantine, 618 of which are domestic travelers and 28 international travelers. A total of 984 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged nine new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 305.
Seventy-three individuals are currently in isolation, four of which are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 112 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 228 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 73 known active cases in the county. There are 512 people in quarantine.
To date, 16,575 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,261 results have come back negative and nine results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged seven new COVID cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 761. There are currently 124 known active cases in the county.
A total of 628 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. Twelve people are currently hospitalized with the disease and nine deaths have occurred due to the virus.
To date, 112,732 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
