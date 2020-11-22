WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 32 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with Jefferson County again logging the most — 14.
Jefferson County added an additional 14 cases of the novel coronavirus to its growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 606.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 10 and now stands at 442. There are 159 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 162 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 564 people in precautionary quarantine, 541 of which are domestic travelers and 23 international travelers. A total of 1,065 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID on Sunday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 289. Sixty-three individuals are currently in isolation and four people are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 108 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 223 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 13 from Saturday, resulting in 63 known active cases in the county. There are 410 people in quarantine.
The county has reported three COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, all of which occurred last week.
To date, 16,177 tests have been performed since March. A total of 15,883 results have come back negative and five results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged 13 new COVID cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 717 cases.
Ten people in the county are hospitalized with the disease.
According to an update email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, the remaining items monitored, such as active cases, the number of people in isolation and tests administered, will be updated Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.