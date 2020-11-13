WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 33 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Friday, with St. Lawrence County again logging the most — 14.
St. Lawrence County logged 14 new cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 563. There are currently 107 known active cases in the county.
A total of 451 individuals have been released from isolation and 12 people are currently hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A total of five COVID-19 deaths have occurred within the county.
To date, 97,662 people have been tested for the virus the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 227. Fifty-nine individuals are currently under isolation and seven people are hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are currently 82 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 168 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 59 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation, and 346 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,848 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,614 results have come back negative and seven results are still pending.
Lewis County Public Health also issued a slew of COVID-19 exposure warnings for various places across the county Friday.
If you visited any of the following places on the dates mentioned, you are at risk of exposure to COVID-19:
Buckingham Hardware, 9801 Main St., Croghan: Monday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lloyd’s of Lowville Diner, 7405 S. State St., Lowville: Wednesday, Nov. 4; Friday, Nov. 6; Monday, Nov. 9; and Friday, Nov. 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on each date mentioned.
McDonald’s, 7404 Turin Road, Lowville: Monday, Nov. 2; Friday, Nov. 6; and Monday, Nov. 9, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on each date mentioned.
Town Talk Diner, 9855 Route 12, Copenhagen: Friday, Nov. 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In Jefferson County, 12 new COVID cases were logged Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 425.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by four and now stands at 372. There are 49 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 53 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 29,840, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 29,415 results have been returned negative.
There are 413 people in precautionary quarantine and 507 in mandatory quarantine.
