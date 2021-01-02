WATERTOWN — Two more north country residents have died of COVID-19 complications Saturday — this time in both Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s death toll to 65, starting the new year off on a somber note.
“The one other statistic that we must report is, unfortunately, the most difficult one to acknowledge as within the last 24 hours we have lost our 13th Jefferson County resident. Please extend our sincere condolences to the family who have now lost a dear loved one,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said in Saturday’s email update.
Three hundred and thirty new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region for Friday and Saturday, with St. Lawrence County again logging the most. The county set its one-day case record on Thursday with 153 cases. Updates from county health departments Saturday also included numbers from Friday, as some departments did not send out updates on the New Year’s Day holiday.
St. Lawrence County logged 87 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, and another 121 cases Saturday. The two-day total of 208 new cases brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,631.
Twenty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Thursday.
The remaining items monitored, including active cases, isolation and test numbers, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
The county has logged 41 virus-related deaths as of Thursday.
Jefferson County added 77 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, and another 19 cases Saturday. The two-day total of 96 cases brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,321.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 13 over the two-day period and now stands at 1,782. There are 502 people in mandatory isolation and 20 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of four from Thursday.
There are 786 people in precautionary quarantine and 870 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 41,758 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 39,456 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 13 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 13 new cases of COVID on Friday, and another 13 on Saturday. The two-day total of 26 cases brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 868.
A total of 177 individuals are currently in isolation, 12 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — unchanged from Thursday.
A total of 680 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 25 from Thursday, resulting in 177 known active cases in the county. There are 581 people in quarantine.
To date, 21,824 tests have been performed since March. A total of 20,956 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 11 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
