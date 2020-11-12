WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 37 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Thursday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 23.
St. Lawrence County logged 23 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 549. There are currently 110 known active cases in the county.
A total of 434 individuals have been released from isolation and 12 people are currently hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A total of five COVID-19 deaths have occurred within the county. To date, 97,662 people have been tested for the virus within the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged six new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 220. Fifty-eight individuals are currently under isolation and six people are hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are currently 79 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 162 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 58 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation, and 346 people are in quarantine.
To date, 14,791 tests have been performed since March. A total of 14,563 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
In Jefferson County, eight new COVID cases were logged Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 413.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 11 and now stands at 368. There are 41 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 45 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 29,594, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 29,181 results have been returned negative.
There are 422 people in precautionary quarantine and 495 in mandatory quarantine.
