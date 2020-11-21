WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 40 new COVID cases Saturday, with Jefferson County again logging the most — 20.
Jefferson County logged an additional 20 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 592.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by nine and now stands at 432. There are 155 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 158 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 528 people in precautionary quarantine, 506 of which are domestic travelers and 22 international travelers. A total of 975 people in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged one new case of COVID on Saturday after weeks of increased positive case numbers. Saturday’s new case brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 284. Seventy-one individuals are currently in isolation and four people are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 107 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 210 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of five from Friday, resulting in 71 known active cases in the county. There are 452 people are in quarantine.
The county has reported three COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, all of which occurred earlier this week.
To date, 15,719 tests have been performed since March. A total of 15,429 results have come back negative and six results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged 19 new COVID cases Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 704 cases.
Nine people in the county are hospitalized with the disease.
According to an update email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, the remaining items monitored, such as active cases, the number of people in isolation and tests administered, will be updated Monday.
Also in St. Lawrence County, the closure of the H.B. Smith Building in Canton will be extended through next week as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread COVID-19, and in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday.
