The tri-county region added another 41 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Monday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most cases — 20 — as well as its fifth COVID-related death.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle confirmed the latest fatality Monday.
As of Monday, there were 44 known active COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those 44, 10 were discovered over the weekend and 10 more on Monday. There are currently seven people hospitalized with the virus, up from six on Friday.
A total of 376 people have been released from isolation.
According to data provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute, St. Lawrence County had a seven-day average of 3.58 new cases per day per 100,000 people Thursday, a figure that’s been gradually on the rise since September and is likely to continue with the newly discovered positives. St. Lawrence County hasn’t seen new average case rates above 3.00 since May 1. That figure has gone as high as 7.69 on April 25, but has dipped down to zero several times since then.
According to the state Department of Health, 88,382 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county so far.
In Jefferson County, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday from over the weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 350.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by seven to 312. There are 36 people in mandatory isolation and one person is hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 37 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested is now at 27,515, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily update, and 27,165 results have been returned negative.
There are 405 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic travelers) and 337 people in mandatory quarantine.
Also in Jefferson County on Monday, the Watertown City School District received confirmation that two staff members and a remote student have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases within the district to ten.
The district is currently working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is performing contact tracing pursuant to their protocols.
The district is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, is required to protect the privacy rights of staff and students and is therefore not permitted to release any additional information.
The state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker reflects only seven confirmed cases within the district — six students and one staff member. The data was last updated Oct. 30.
Lewis County logged seven new case of the novel coronavirus Monday, and another seven over the course of the weekend — Saturday and Sunday. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 161.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning last week for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 62 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 112 people have recovered from COVID-19, resulting in 49 known active cases in the county — all of which remain in isolation. Two people in the county are hospitalized fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 475 people are in quarantine.
To date, 13,825 tests have been performed since March. A total of 13,654 results have come back negative and 10 results are still pending.
