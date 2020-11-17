WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 44 cases of COVID-19 to its growing total Tuesday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 27.
Jefferson County logged an additional 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 498.
“As you will soon see, today’s update does not present a pretty picture as the COVID-19 virus is, most unfortunately, continuing to spread,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in Tuesday’s daily update email.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by five and now stands at 393. There are 97 people in mandatory isolation and seven people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 104 known active cases in the county. One person in the county has died from the disease.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 30,573, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 30,075 results have been returned negative.
There are 416 people in precautionary quarantine and 663 in mandatory quarantine.
St. Lawrence County logged 10 new COVID cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 629 cases. There are currently 108 known active cases in the county.
A total of 515 individuals have been released from isolation and 11 people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Six county residents have died from COVID complications. On Monday night, county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire confirmed the sixth death at the county Board of Legislators meetings.
The state’s COVID-19 online tracker shows fatality data two ways: By place of fatality and deaths by county of residence. The sixth death is listed under the deaths by county of residence column, but the place of fatality column still shows five deaths.
To date, 103,716 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged seven new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 256. Seventy-seven individuals are currently under isolation and five people are hospitalized.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 101 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 178 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 77 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation, and 421 people are in quarantine. The county reported its first COVID-related death Monday.
To date, 15,444 tests have been performed since March. A total of 15,172 results have come back negative and 16 results are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.