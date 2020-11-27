WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged a collective 49 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 25.
St. Lawrence County did not release updated COVID numbers Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so it is reporting 25 new positive cases for Friday, and updating to include an additional 29 positive cases from Thursday, which brings the total number of cases in the county to 848.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said she hopes to update total hospitalizations Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, active cases, numbers in isolation and tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated on Monday, according to a release from the county.
Jefferson County added an additional 16 coronavirus cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 701.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 24 and now stands at 521.
There are 174 people in mandatory isolation and four people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday, resulting in 180 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county.
As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 781 people in precautionary quarantine, 748 of which are domestic travelers and 33 international travelers. A total of 1,128 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged eight new cases of COVID Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 320.
Sixty-seven individuals are currently in isolation, four of which are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 114 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 249 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 71 known active cases in the county. There are 337 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,044 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,716 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
