WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 51 new COVID cases Friday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 24.
Jefferson County logged an additional 24 cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 572.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus now stands at 423. There are 142 people in mandatory isolation and five people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 147 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 511 people in precautionary quarantine and 861 in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged 12 new cases of COVID on Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 283. Seventy-five individuals are currently in isolation and four people are hospitalized, a decrease of one from Thursday.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 107 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 205 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 75 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation, and 424 people are in quarantine.
The county has reported three COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, all of which occurred this week.
To date, 15,663 tests have been performed since March. A total of 15,374 results have come back negative and six results are still pending.
Also on Friday, Lewis County Public Health issued a potential COVID exposure warning for Buckingham Hardware in Croghan.
If you visited the business at 9801 Main St., on Friday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 7 p.m., or Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., you are at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 15 new COVID cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 688 cases. There are currently 119 known active cases in the county.
A total of 539 individuals have been released from isolation and 13 people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Six county residents have died from COVID complications. Earlier this week, county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire confirmed the sixth death at the county Board of Legislators meeting.
To date, 107,593 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.
