WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 54 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 33.
Jefferson County added an additional 33 novel coronavirus cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 734.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 16 and now stands at 537. There are 189 people in mandatory isolation and six people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 195 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 811 people in precautionary quarantine, 772 of which are domestic travelers and 39 international travelers. A total of 1,213 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 325.
Sixty-six individuals are currently in isolation, five of which are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 116 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 255 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 66 known active cases in the county. There are 316 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,206 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,874 results have come back negative and seven results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
St. Lawrence County logged 16 new COVID cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 864.
Nine people are hospitalized with the disease, and nine people in the county have died from the disease.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said the remaining items monitored, including active cases, numbers in isolation and tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.