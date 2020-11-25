WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 68 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 33.
St. Lawrence County logged 33 new COVID cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 794. There are currently 144 known active cases in the county.
A total of 641 individuals have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and have been released from isolation. Twelve people are currently hospitalized with the disease and nine deaths have occurred due to the virus.
To date, 113,233 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
Nine people in the county have died from the disease.
Jefferson County added an additional 31 coronavirus cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 669.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 10 and now stands at 475. There are 190 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday, resulting in 192 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 720 people in precautionary quarantine, 691 of which are domestic travelers and 29 international travelers. A total of 1,041 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 309.
Seventy individuals are currently in isolation, four of which are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 112 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 235 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 70 known active cases in the county. There are 504 people in quarantine.
To date, 16,856 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,539 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.