WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported another five coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, after reporting three additional deaths Monday.
Across the tri-county region, 73 new COVID-19 cases were logged Tuesday, with Jefferson County logging the most — 54.
Jefferson County added an additional 54 COVID cases to its growing total Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 856.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 16 and now stands at 605. There are 241 people in mandatory isolation and five people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 246 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state and county numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 574 people in precautionary quarantine, 537 of which are domestic travelers and 37 international travelers. A total of 1,280 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Five people in the county have died from COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County logged 11 new novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 964.
There are currently 214 known active cases in the county.
A total of 734 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation. Seven people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 118,338 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
The county’s virus death toll now stands at 16.
Lewis County logged eight new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 347.
Sixty-eight individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are still 120 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 275 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 68 known active cases in the county. There are 329 people in quarantine.
To date, 17,479 tests have been performed since March. A total of 17,124 results have come back negative and eight results are still pending.
Four people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
