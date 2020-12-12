WATERTOWN — The tri-county region logged another 88 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged 46 new novel coronavirus cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,420.
The remaining items monitored, such as known active cases, isolations and tests, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
Ms. Doyle said she will try to update hospitalizations Sunday.
As of Friday, 23 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Jefferson County added an additional 31 COVID cases to its growing total Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,251.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 38 and now stands at 995. There are 238 people in mandatory isolation and 12 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of four from Friday, resulting in 250 known active cases in the county.
There are 461 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,234 people in mandatory quarantine.
Six people in the county have died from virus-related complications.
Lewis County logged 11 new cases of COVID on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 489.
A total of 130 individuals are currently in isolation, 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no increase from Friday.
A total of 354 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of five from Friday, resulting in 130 known active cases in the county. There are 743 people in quarantine.
To date, 18,910 tests have been performed since March. A total of 18,403 results have come back negative and 18 results are still pending.
Five people in the county have died from the disease.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
