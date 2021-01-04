WATERTOWN — Five more north country residents died of COVID-19 complications over the weekend, all in St. Lawrence County.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 71, starting the new year off on a somber note.
United Helpers reported the death of two residents — one at its Canton facility and another at its Ogdensburg facility — as well on Monday, but it’s unclear whether some of these deaths were the same deaths reported by county officials.
One hundred and thirty new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Monday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Jefferson County added 64 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,446.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 52 and now stands at 1,932. There are 478 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Sunday.
There are 951 people in precautionary quarantine and 925 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 42,268 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 39,822 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 13 virus-related deaths.
Also on Monday, two Jefferson County school districts reported new COVID-19 cases among their school communities.
Indian River Central School District was informed Monday of positive COVID cases affecting staff members and students. The breakdown is as follows: one district-wide staff member, one Theresa Primary School staff member, three district contracted staff members, two Calcium Primary School staff members, one Evans Mills Primary School staff member, five high school students and one intermediate school student.
The Watertown City School District was also notified Monday of positive virus cases among its school community. The breakdown is as follows: one North Elementary School employee, one employee and one student at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, one staff member and one student at Case Middle School and two employees and one student at Watertown High School.
Some cases the districts reported Monday were also reported to school officials that day, but most occurred over the holiday break.
St. Lawrence County logged another 33 novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,685.
Twenty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Sunday.
There are currently 707 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,932 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 145,439 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 46 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 33 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 908.
A total of 177 individuals are currently in isolation, 18 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of three from Sunday.
A total of 719 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 11 from Sunday, resulting in 177 known active cases in the county. There are 408 people in quarantine.
To date, 22,042 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,134 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 12 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
