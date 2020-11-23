LOWVILLE — Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each reported more coronavirus-related deaths Monday — four between the two counties — marking a major spike in virus fatalities seen in the north country over the last week.
Lewis County reported its fourth COVID-related death Monday, just one week after its first death was reported, and St. Lawrence County reported three more residents have died from the disease.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire confirmed the three additional deaths — which brings the county’s death toll to nine — during Monday night’s county Board of Legislators meeting.
Monday’s four deaths make nine COVID-related fatalities in the tri-county region in a week, with Lewis County reporting three more last week and Jefferson County reporting its second. St. Lawrence County went nearly a week without reporting a COVID death — the county reported its sixth last Sunday — before logging three more Monday.
The tri-county region also logged another 62 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 36.
St. Lawrence County’s 36 new COVID cases brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 754. There are currently 135 known active cases in the county.
A total of 613 individuals have recovered from the disease caused by the virus and have been released from isolation. Twelve people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
To date, 112,381 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.
As of Saturday, the county was at a seven-day rolling average of 13.79 new cases per day per 100,000 people. In April, the highest that same measure reached was 8.26. That figure was breached on Nov. 10 and has continued to rise since.
In addition to its fourth death Monday, Lewis County logged seven new cases of COVID, six of which remain in isolation at home, and the other hospitalized. These new cases bring the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 296.
Sixty-nine individuals are currently in isolation and five people are hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 111 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 223 people have recovered from COVID — no increase from Sunday — resulting in 69 known active cases in the county. There are 498 people in quarantine.
To date, 16,439 tests have been performed since March. A total of 16,130 results have come back negative and 13 results are still pending.
Jefferson County added an additional 19 cases of the novel coronavirus to its growing total Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 625.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease grew by 15 and now stands at 457. There are 162 people in mandatory isolation and four people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 166 known active cases in the county.
According to the county’s daily numbers update email, there’s a discrepancy between the state Department of Health and Jefferson County Public Health Service numbers of total COVID tests administered in the county. As a result, the total number of people tested and negative test result numbers will be discontinued from the daily release until the issue is resolved.
There are 606 people in precautionary quarantine, 582 of which are domestic travelers and 24 international travelers. A total of 1,045 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Two people in the county have died from COVID-19.
