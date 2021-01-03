WATERTOWN — One more north country resident died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday — again in Lewis County.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 66, starting the new year off on a somber note.
Ninety-seven new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Sunday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Jefferson County added 61 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,382.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 98 and now stands at 1,880. There are 466 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Saturday.
There are 891 people in precautionary quarantine and 991 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 42,138 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 39,756 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 13 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged 29 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,660.
Twenty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including active cases, isolation and test numbers, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
The county has logged 41 virus-related deaths as of Thursday.
Lewis County reported seven new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 875.
A total of 155 individuals are currently in isolation, 15 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of three from Saturday.
A total of 708 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 28 from Saturday, resulting in 155 known active cases in the county. There are 527 people in quarantine.
To date, 21,927 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,052 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 12 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
