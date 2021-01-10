WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported an additional death from COVID-19 complications Sunday as the tri-county region added 130 new cases of the virus.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 81.
St. Lawrence County logged another 82 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,223.
Twenty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, isolations and tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
The county has logged 48 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Jefferson County added 43 COVID cases to its rapidly growing total Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,999.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 85 and now stands at 2,274. There are 670 people in mandatory isolation, and 30 people are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Saturday.
There are 881 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,117 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 44,077 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 41,078 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 18 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported five new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,074.
A total of 217 individuals are currently in isolation, 20 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Saturday.
A total of 842 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 21 from Saturday, resulting in 217 known active cases in the county. There are 604 people in quarantine.
To date, 23,138 tests have been performed since March. A total of 22,064 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 15 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
