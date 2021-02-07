WATERTOWN — One death from COVID-19 complications was reported Sunday — this time in Lewis County — as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 65 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 161.
Jefferson County added 28 COVID cases to its growing total Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,781. No new deaths were reported.
“Today’s report shows all important metrics trending in the right direction,” County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said Sunday in his daily numbers update email.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 44, for a new total of 4,410.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 16 to 277. Hospitalizations remained at 29 patients — no change from Saturday.
There are 167 people in precautionary quarantine and 800 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 65 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 25 novel coronavirus cases Sunday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 5,143. No deaths were reported.
Thirty people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Saturday.
The remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Monday, according to an email update from County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle.
St. Lawrence County has logged 71 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Lewis County logged 12 new cases of COVID on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,596. One death was reported.
A total of 126 individuals are currently in isolation — an increase of two from Saturday — 13 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Saturday.
A total of 1,445 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of nine since Saturday, resulting in 126 known active cases in the county.
There are 388 people in quarantine.
Twenty-five deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
