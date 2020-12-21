WATERTOWN — Three more north country residents died of COVID-19 complications over the weekend, all in St. Lawrence County.
The county’s virus death toll now stands at 34, while the tri-county region’s death toll rose to 52.
United Helpers reported the death of three more residents at its Ogdensburg facility as well on Monday, but it’s unclear whether these deaths were the same deaths reported by St. Lawrence County officials.
One hundred and two new COVID-19 cases were also reported across the tri-county region Monday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most.
St. Lawrence County logged 65 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,814.
Twenty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of four from Sunday.
There are currently 437 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,343 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 136,812 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added 20 COVID cases to its growing total Monday — the lowest increase in positive cases since Dec. 5 — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,711.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 29 and now stands at 1,299. There are 378 people in mandatory isolation and 18 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Sunday, resulting in 396 known active cases in the county.
There are 521 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,400 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 39,294 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 37,583 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Lewis County logged 17 new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 609.
A total of 119 individuals are currently in isolation, seven of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one from Sunday.
A total of 481 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 26 from Sunday, resulting in 119 known active cases in the county. There are 583 people in quarantine.
To date, 20,194 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,585 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
