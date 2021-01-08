WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties reported additional deaths from COVID-19 complications Friday as the tri-county region added 261 new cases of the virus.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 79.
St. Lawrence County logged another 82 novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 3,067.
Twenty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Thursday.
There are currently 886 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,133 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 149,472 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 48 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 137 COVID cases to its growing total Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,723. Two deaths were also reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 12 and now stands at 2,099. There are 710 people in mandatory isolation, and 26 people are hospitalized with the disease, the same number as Thursday.
There are 966 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,102 people are in mandatory quarantine, an increase of 52 cases since Thursday.
A total of 43,514 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 40,654 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 17 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 42 new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,050. One death was logged
A total of 233 individuals are currently in isolation, 18 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — an increase of one from Thursday.
A total of 803 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 16 from Thursday, resulting in 233 known active cases in the county. There are 542 people in quarantine.
To date, 22,881 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,830 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 14 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
